#DealOfTheDay: Up to Rs. 38,760 discount on Acer Nitro 5

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 28, 2022, 06:06 pm 2 min read

The Acer Nitro 5 offers 300-nits of peak brightness

Acer's Nitro series laptops are a go-to option for gaming as well as handling load-intensive workflows. The models in this line-up offer a robust thermal solution and a powerful GPU, along with performance-oriented processors. If you are looking for a gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 5 is currently retailing with a discount of up to Rs. 38,759. Here are more details.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Acer Nitro 5 is priced at Rs. 99,999 for its model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. However, on Amazon, this variant is retailing for Rs. 78,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 21,009. Additionally, buyers can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs. 17,750 on eligible devices. No-cost EMI options are also available on select cards.

Design and display The device offers a 144Hz display

The Acer Nitro 5 bears a minimalist design, with slim bezels, a four-zone RGB keyboard with a dedicated NitroSense key, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. The laptop offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x1920 pixels) LED-backlit IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device gets a dual-fan cooling system with quad exhausts. It houses a dual-speaker setup with ‎DTS X: Ultra Audio.

Information It has support for Wi-Fi 6

The Acer Nitro 5 includes two Type-A ports, one Type-C slot, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI socket, an RJ45 port, and a 3.5mm universal jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Internals The laptop packs 512GB of SSD storage

The Acer Nitro 5 is fueled by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12500H processor, along with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. It gets 32GB of expandable memory. The device runs on Windows 11 Home and houses a 56Wh battery that delivers up to five hours of usage.