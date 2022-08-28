Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 28 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 28, 2022, 10:59 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is an online multiplayer battle royale game that has built up a sizable user base in India due to its high-resolution graphics and rewards redemption system. This free-to-play game offers players an opportunity to collect a variety of exciting in-game supplies using redeemable codes. The bonuses assist players in improving their performance on the battlefield and raise their leaderboard rankings.

Free Fire MAX was introduced back in September 2021 as a graphically enhanced version of the classic Free Fire.

The game's enormous popularity is significantly attributed to its captivating gameplay, improved graphics, and frequent updates.

Additionally, the creators offer redemption codes on a daily basis, allowing players free access to multiple in-game items, which otherwise, they would have to purchase with real money.

While claiming Free Fire MAX codes, players must abide by a few basic guidelines. Only gamers using Indian servers can redeem the codes. Although players are allowed to claim multiple codes, each code can only be redeemed once per person. The rewards redemption page should be used to claim the alphanumeric codes within 12 to 18 hours.

The Free Fire MAX codes for Sunday, i.e. August 28, can be used to get premium bundles, royale vouchers, diamonds, and more for free. Take a look at the codes. HTY3-RIFG-OR3F, FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX. ST5K-JCRF-VBHT, S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT, PQR3-BKUI-7LT7. FSDR-FKUI-YVGR, FBTU-6BFY-TBT7, FBJU-T6RF-T1RT, FBTU-6JKI-E8E7. FLU8-HG8R-BHT4, FIIF-GI8E-O49F, FV5B-NJ45-IT8U, F4N5-K6LY-OU9I. FH2G-YFDH-E34G, F7YG-T1BE-456Y, FJBH-VFS4-TY23, F87G-YF3D-GE6B. F5J6-YUH7-6GVT.

Visit the rewards redemption page of Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, click on "Confirm," and then press "Ok." After every successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from your in-game mail section.