#DealOfTheDay: Dell Inspiron 3515 laptop gets cheaper on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 12, 2022, 01:52 pm 2 min read

Dell's Inspiron range comprises consumer laptops of every stripe, i.e., for use in homes, schools, or offices. The Dell Inspiron 3515 aims to deliver the performance needed in various cases, and its compact design certainly makes it easier to carry around. If you are looking for a good device without burning a hole in your pocket, check out this deal on it on Amazon.

Everything to know about the deal

On Amazon, the Dell Inspiron 3515 laptop with AMD Ryzen 3-3250U CPU is priced at Rs. 53,775 for its 8GB/512GB configuration. However, the device is currently available at Rs. 35,990 on the platform, meaning a discount of Rs. 17,785. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,750 discount via Bank of Baroda credit cards. Exchange offers of up to Rs. 12,300 are also available.

The Dell Inspiron 3515 laptop bears a conventional design, with narrow bezels, a backlit chiclet keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. It comes in a ‎Carbon Black colorway. Talking about the display, it sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The device also packs stereo speakers. Dimensions-wise, it is 19mm thick and weighs 1.8kg.

For I/O, the Dell Inspiron 3515 laptop includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB 2.0 socket, an HDMI 1.4b slot, a micro-SD card reader, and a 3.5mm universal audio jack. On the wireless connectivity end, the device gets WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Dell Inspiron 3515 laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3-3250U processor, paired with 8GB of GDDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11 and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office 2021 package. Under the hood, the laptop houses a battery pack that offers four hours of usage. It can be charged up to 80% within 60 minutes.