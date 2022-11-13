Technology

#DealOfTheDay: HP 14s laptop available with big discounts, exchange offers

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 13, 2022, 02:48 pm 2 min read

The HP 14s offers 9 hours of battery backup

HP's 14s laptop is currently retailing with huge discounts and exchange offers via Amazon. It bears a compact design and comes equipped with a high-resolution display, AMD CPU with integrated Radeon graphics, built-in Alexa assistant, and up to nine hours of battery backup. If you want a travel-friendly laptop to handle day-to-day workloads, have a look at this deal on the HP 14s.

Everything to know about the deal

The HP 14s laptop with AMD Ryzen 5-5500U CPU is priced at Rs. 63,289 for its 16GB/512GB configuration on Amazon. However, the device is currently retailing for Rs. 54,990 on the e-commerce site, which means a discount of Rs. 8,299. Buyers can avail exchange offers worth Rs. 12,300 on eligible devices and up to Rs. 1,750 discounts via credit cards of select banks.

The laptop flaunts a Full-HD LCD panel

The HP 14s laptop bears a conventional design, with noticeable bezels, a backlit chiclet keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. It comes in a ‎single color option. The device sports a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) anti-glare IPS LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 250 nits of brightness, and 157ppi pixel density. The device is equipped with dual stereo speakers.

The HP 14s laptop gets one HDMI port

For I/O, the HP 14s laptop includes two Type-A ports, one Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4b slot, an AC smart pin, and a 3.5mm universal headphone jack. On the wireless connectivity front, the device offers hands-free Alexa assistance, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The device packs 16GB of DDR4 RAM

The HP 14s laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5-5500U processor, paired with Radeon graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office 2021 and a 30-day free McAfee LiveSafe trial. The laptop delivers up to nine hours of usage per charge. Also, it gets 50% charged in 45 minutes.