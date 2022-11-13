Technology

Realme announces Android 13 Open Beta for 9 Pro, Pro+

Realme announces Android 13 Open Beta for 9 Pro, Pro+

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 13, 2022, 12:56 pm 3 min read

The Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ are equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has started allowing the Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ smartphone users in India to enroll in the Android 13 Open Beta program. Individuals can head over to their device's settings and submit the required details for enrollment. After this, they may receive the Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 beta update on their devices and test it before the stable version rolls out.

Devices should have at least 5GB of free space

The Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 beta update might contain bugs. However, if you still want it, ensure your Realme 9 Pro is running firmware version RMX3471_11_A.42, RMX3471_11_A.43, RMX3471_11_A.44, or RMX3471_11_A.45. The 9 Pro+ users should look for software version RMX3392_11.A.12, RMX3392_11.A.13, or RMX3392_11.A.14. Additionally, these handsets should have at least 5GB of free storage and 60% battery to install the update.

How to enroll in the Android 13 Open Beta program?

To enroll in the Android 13 Open Beta program, interested Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ users should head over to their device's Settings > Software Update menu. Then, tap on the "Settings" icon in the upper-right corner. Further, click on Trial version > Open Beta > Apply Now and submit the details. Once the application is approved, they will receive the beta update.

Realme 9 Pro series: Revisiting the spec sheet

The Realme 9 Pro series sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bottom bezel. The 9 Pro comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 9 Pro+ is equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner. It flaunts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The 9 Pro+ boasts a 50MP primary camera with OIS

The 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ are equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement. The former gets a 64MP (f/1.79) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. The 9 Pro+ has a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main shooter and similar ultra-wide and macro lenses. For selfies and video calls, they sport a 16MP (f/2.05 and f/2.4, respectively) front-facing camera.

The 9 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme 9 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Meanwhile, the 9 Pro+ is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, which comes paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging.