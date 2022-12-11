Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 11?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 11, 2022, 10:24 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India on Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX has amassed a sizable fanbase in India due to its enhanced visuals and rewards redemption program. This free-to-play multiplayer battle royale game gives gamers an opportunity to collect a range of exciting in-game supplies using redeemable codes. The bonuses aid players in improving their performance on the battleground and achieving higher scores. Here's how to claim redeemable codes for Sunday.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX made its debut back in September 2021 as a graphically enhanced version of Garena's Free Fire.

The game's enormous popularity is largely attributed to the captivating gameplay, frequent updates, and improved graphics.

Additionally, game creators distribute redemption codes on a daily basis, allowing players to access in-game materials for free. By utilizing these rewards, players can enhance their gaming experience.

Codes are valid for a limited duration

There are some basic rules that the players need to follow while claiming Free Fire MAX codes. The codes can be redeemed only by gamers using the Indian servers. Players can claim multiple codes, but each code is redeemable only once per individual. The alphanumeric codes should be claimed via the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for December 11

The Free Fire MAX codes for Sunday, i.e., December 11, can be used to get premium bundles, royale vouchers, diamonds, and more for free. Take a look at the codes. FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55. HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV. HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7.

How to redeem the codes?

Visit the rewards redemption page of Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Add an alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on "Confirm," and then press "Ok." After every successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from your in-game mail section.