How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for January 11

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 11, 2023, 10:26 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is only accessible to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a thrilling action-adventure game that was released in September 2021. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game provide access to a wide range of additional in-game items including diamonds, pets, loot crates, costumes, weapons, and pets. The in-game collectibles can be accessed for free via redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is banned in India.

The former is currently limited to Android users in India and has surpassed 100 million downloads from the Google Play Store.

The game has amassed a sizeable user base mainly due to the improved gameplay, frequent updates, and free rewards redemption scheme.

The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers

Players have to comply with a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric redeem codes expire within 12-18 hours after the release. The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers. Each player can claim as many codes as they wish to but each code can be accessed only once.

Check out the codes for January 11

Here are the codes for today i.e. January 11. FVGE-4FGCT-GVXS, FHNJ-UFGY-V6TGD, FJ4K-56M7-UHONI, FUJA-OQIU-Y2GBE. FRFG-TCDX-REQDF, FFGB-HJHU-CASQE, FJST1-32HS-DMJG, FNJH-35JIG-HTD56. F76Y-HGJ1U-GYTF5, FAGT-FQRD-E1XCF, FBNJ-K3IVI-KBNST, FSVCD-EYIY-8URDT, FF2VH-BNFH-OGH.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box and tap on "Confirm," and then select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.