Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for January 28: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for January 28: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 28, 2023, 10:16 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that has successfully amassed a sizable fanbase in India due to its enhanced graphics and rewards redemption scheme. It offers players several opportunities to obtain a range of thrilling in-game items via redeemable codes. The likelihood of a player performing better on the battlefield and scoring higher increases when they have more supplies.

Why does this story matter?

You need to have access to different tools to compete on the battlefield. Also, only players with a sufficient amount of supplies can face off against opponents and climb the leaderboard.

Therefore, the game creators release redeemable codes, allowing individuals to accumulate a variety of useful goodies for free.

These codes are useful for players unwilling to shell out money on in-game items.

Each code is redeemable only once per player

There are some basic rules that the players need to follow while claiming Free Fire MAX codes. The codes can be redeemed only by gamers using the Indian servers. The alphanumeric codes should be claimed via the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours. Players can claim multiple codes but each code can be redeemed by them just once.

Codes help grab in-game items for free

By using the redeemable codes, players can grab a variety of in-game supplies that are required during combat. The long list of bonuses includes royale vouchers, diamonds, costume sets, weapons, protective gear, skins, pets, and reward points. These bonuses can help players perform better.

Check out the codes for January 28

The 12-digit Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. January 28, are listed below. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55. E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX. ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2. V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG. BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, HNC9-5435-FAGJ.

How to redeem the codes?

Visit the rewards redemption page of the game (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, using your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, log in to your account. Further, add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box. Now, click on 'Confirm,' and then press 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from the game's mail section.

Here are some Free Fire MAX alternatives

If you are looking for alternatives to Free Fire MAX, there are several battle royale games which you may try. Titles such as BGMI, Call of Duty, New State Mobile, Fortnite, Apex Legends Mobile, and more come with various playing modes.