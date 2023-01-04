Technology

Qi2 wireless charging standard brings Apple's MagSafe technology to Android

Qi2 wireless charging standard brings Apple's MagSafe technology to Android

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 04, 2023, 03:54 pm 2 min read

Apple's MagSafe wireless charging technology will now be incorporated into Android devices (Photo credit: Apple)

At the CES 2023 event, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced a new wireless charging standard, called Qi2, for mobile devices and wearables. WPC members, including Apple, have developed the new Magnetic Power Profile which will offer faster charging with improved efficiency. The new standard has been built on Apple's MagSafe technology. Qi2-certified smartphones and chargers should become available later this year.

Why does this story matter?

The new Qi2 standard brings Apple's wireless charging technology to Android devices. Qi2 will employ magnets, like MagSafe, which will help the devices align appropriately to the charging pad.

WPC was founded in December 2008 and establishes standards for interoperable wireless charging. The global consortium has over 350 members from various sectors including names such as Samsung, Apple, and Dell.

The existing Qi standard has certain limitations

The current Qi wireless charging standard does not incorporate a magnetic design. This means that even a slight movement can dislodge the device from its exact charging spot, which would ultimately result in the loss of power. On the other hand, Qi2 ensures that phones or other rechargeable battery-powered mobile devices are in perfect alignment with the charging portal thanks to magnets.

Qi2 is expected to be available by end of 2023

Qi2 will apply to accessories that cannot be charged using the existing flat surface-to-flat surface devices. The new standard will augment the speed of wireless charging while being safe and energy-efficient, and is claimed not to shorten the battery life or damage the device. Talking about availability, Qi2-certified devices and chargers should be available by the end of this year.

The new standard can eliminate the frequent replacement of chargers

"Qi2's perfect alignment improves energy efficiency by reducing the energy loss that can happen when the phone or the charger is not aligned," said Paul Struhsaker, executive director of WPC. He further added that Qi2 will "reduce the landfill waste associated with wired charger replacement due to plugs breaking and the stress placed on cords from daily connecting and disconnecting."