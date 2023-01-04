Technology

CES 2023: LG unveils its 2023 OLED TV line-up

CES 2023: LG unveils its 2023 OLED TV line-up

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 04, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

LG’s 2023 OLED TVs will be on show during CES 2023 from January 5-8 (Photo credit: LG)

LG Electronics has announced its 2023 television line-up via a press release, which talks about the Z3, G3, and C3 OLED Evo series TVs. These OLED televisions feature superior picture quality, advanced image processing, and an upgraded webOS platform. Being equipped with Evo technology and α9 AI Processor Gen6, the televisions are touted to deliver increased brightness, improved color accuracy, and remarkable clarity.

Why does this story matter?

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 technology exhibition is all set to start on January 5 in Las Vegas, United States.

Ahead of the event, several brands have begun announcing the products that they will showcase at CES 2023.

Samsung just announced its new monitors, following which LG has now unveiled its 2023 OLED television line-up.

An α9 AI Processor Gen6 powers the TVs

LG's 2023 OLED line-up houses an α9 AI Processor Gen6 chip, which utilizes the company's AI-assisted Deep Learning technology to fine-tune image reproduction and sound quality. It powers LG's AI Picture Pro feature to provide improved image upscaling for better clarity and enhanced dynamic tone mapping. The processor also fuels LG's AI Sound Pro facility to deliver virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from TV speakers.

The televisions boot latest version of webOS

LG's 2023 OLED line-up boots the latest version of webOS, which introduces a more personalized user experience, a new home screen, and a redesigned user interface. The new 'Quick Cards' function groups your most visited content/services into categories including Home, Office, Gaming, Music, and Sports. Users can also get a curated list of content choices based on their past usage and search inquiries.

The TVs can seamlessly integrate with the brand's soundbars

LG's 2023 OLED TVs continue to use Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Additionally, the televisions offer seamless integration with the brand's soundbars, delivering clear multi-channel surround sound with IMAX-enhanced quality powered by DTS:X. When used together, the LG TVs and the soundbar can deliver stronger, more immersive audio, using the WOW Orchestra3 feature, which makes use of both products' audio channels.

They are equipped with up to four HDMI 2.1a ports

LG's new OLED TVs come with up to four HDMI 2.1a ports, a 0.1 millisecond response time, and low input lag. They are the first HDMI Organization-certified TVs for Quick Media Switching VRR. With QMS VRR, the transient "black screen" is less noticeable when switching between HDMI 2.1a-compliant devices. The televisions get Game Optimizer that allows users to choose/switch between modes tailored for gaming.