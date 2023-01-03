Technology

Samsung at CES 2023: All key announcements and innovations

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 03, 2023, 06:39 pm 3 min read

Samsung's flexible OLEDs and Bespoke products will be showcased at CES 2023

The Consumer Electronics Show 2023 is just around the corner. Ahead of it, Samsung has unveiled a range of futuristic gadgets, from OLED panels to Bespoke Kitchen products. This time, the brand has brought flexible OLED screens which can fold and slide. They will be used in devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The Bespoke products include a range of refrigerator types and more.

Flex Hybrid OLED

Following the unveiling of its latest monitors, Samsung has introduced Flex Hybrid, an OLED panel for creating advanced compact devices that can easily be folded when not in use. It offers a 12.4-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which upon folding, becomes a 10.5-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This technology will be useful in devices where a foldable display is required.

Flex Slidable Solo, Slidable Duet

Samsung has also unveiled the Flex Slidable Solo and Flex Slidable Duet OLED panels ahead of CES 2023. These will be useful on laptops, providing users with a larger display without needing a separate monitor. The Flex Slidable Solo expands from a 14.0-inch screen to a 17.3-inch one. The Flex Slidable Duet stretches from a 14.0-inch screen to a 17.3-inch display on both sides.

Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator with 32-inch display

Samsung has unveiled the Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator, which will be showcased at CES 2023. The fridge comes with an improved Family Hub feature and offers a 32-inch Full-HD screen for all-in-one communication. The larger dashboard allows users to experience SmartThings services and monitor/control their smart appliances. Samsung has also updated the Family Hub software to include Samsung TV Plus and Google Photos.

Bespoke line-up includes side-by-side, top-mounted freezer refrigerators

Samsung's Bespoke line-up also includes a Side-by-Side refrigerator and a Top-Mounted Freezer refrigerator, both offering users with multiple customization options to harmonize the refrigerator with the home interior. The Side-by-Side refrigerator offers modern food storage technology, including FlexZone, and a twin cooling system that helps to extend the freshness. The Top-Mounted Freezer refrigerator offers a spacious interior with adjustable shelves and a handy drawer.

Bespoke AI oven

Samsung's Bespoke AI oven features advanced AI Pro Cooking technology, which optimizes meal preparation. The oven identifies the type of food being prepared and adjusts the temperature and cooking hours accordingly. It also offers recipe recommendations and step-by-step instructions. The oven is equipped with a built-in camera and voice guidance function, allowing users to monitor their food or provide verbal instructions/alerts remotely.