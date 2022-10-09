Technology

Samsung Galaxy S22 gets huge discount on Amazon: Check deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 gets huge discount on Amazon: Check deals

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 09, 2022, 04:43 pm 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was introduced in India this February

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has received a massive price drop on Amazon as part of its ongoing Diwali sale. If you have been looking for a performance-driven smartphone with a compact form factor and excellent cameras, the Galaxy S22 can be an ideal choice. The e-commerce giant is offering a huge discount coupon for the device, which you wouldn't want to miss out on.

Details Everything to know about the offer

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S22 was introduced back in February with a price tag of Rs. 72,999 for its 8GB/128GB model. However, now this variant is selling for Rs. 62,999 on Amazon. Additionally, buyers can get a Rs. 10,000 discount coupon, which will be applicable at checkout. Customers can also avail up to Rs. 13,000 off in exchange for an eligible phone.

Design and display The device offers a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel

The Samsung Galaxy S22 sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front and back. The device features a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and support for the Always On Display feature.

Information It has a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS

The Samsung Galaxy S22 offers a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide shooter, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Up front, it features a 10MP (f/2.2) camera with autofocus.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the phone

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset is shipped with Android 12-based One UI 4.1. Under the hood, it houses a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.