Samsung Galaxy S22 gets huge discount on Amazon: Check deals
The Samsung Galaxy S22 has received a massive price drop on Amazon as part of its ongoing Diwali sale. If you have been looking for a performance-driven smartphone with a compact form factor and excellent cameras, the Galaxy S22 can be an ideal choice. The e-commerce giant is offering a huge discount coupon for the device, which you wouldn't want to miss out on.
In India, the Samsung Galaxy S22 was introduced back in February with a price tag of Rs. 72,999 for its 8GB/128GB model. However, now this variant is selling for Rs. 62,999 on Amazon. Additionally, buyers can get a Rs. 10,000 discount coupon, which will be applicable at checkout. Customers can also avail up to Rs. 13,000 off in exchange for an eligible phone.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front and back. The device features a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and support for the Always On Display feature.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 offers a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide shooter, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Up front, it features a 10MP (f/2.2) camera with autofocus.
In India, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset is shipped with Android 12-based One UI 4.1. Under the hood, it houses a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.