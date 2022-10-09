Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Get attractive discounts, bank offers on RedmiBook 15 Pro

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 09, 2022, 03:22 pm 2 min read

The RedmiBook 15 Pro packs a 46Wh battery (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's RedmiBook 15 Pro is currently selling with great discounts and bank offers in India. It is ideal for students and professionals needing a budget-friendly laptop with an Intel CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a long-lasting 10-hour battery backup. The laptop is available for purchase via the brand's official e-store as well as partner retail channels.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The RedmiBook 15 Pro bears a price tag of Rs. 59,999 for its lone 8GB/512GB model. However, it is currently selling at Rs. 39,999 via the brand's official website, meaning you get a Rs. 20,000 discount. Additionally, buyers can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000 via Kotak Mahindra Bank transactions and up to Rs. 5,000 with Bank of Baroda Debit Cards.

Design and display The laptop packs a 15.6-inch LCD display

The RedmiBook 15 Pro sports a conventional design, with noticeable bezels, a backlit keyboard, a multi-touch trackpad, and an HD web camera. The laptop offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 250 nits of peak brightness. It is equipped with two 2W stereo speakers which support DTS Audio. The device weighs 1.8kg.

Information It includes one HDMI port

The RedmiBook 15 Pro includes a USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.2 (Gen 1) slots, an HDMI 1.4 port, an RJ45 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Internals The device offers 512GB of SSD storage

The RedmiBook 15 Pro is powered by an 11th-generation Intel TigerLake Core i5-11300H processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home (upgradeable). Under the hood, it houses a 46Wh battery pack that delivers 10 hours of backup. It can be charged using a 65W fast-charging power adapter.