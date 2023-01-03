Technology

Samsung unveils world's first dual 4K gaming monitor: Check features

The Odyssey, ViewFinity, and Smart Monitor models will be showcased at CES 2023

Samsung has introduced its latest offerings under the Odyssey, ViewFinity, and Smart Monitor line-ups. The brand has brought the Odyssey Neo G9, which is the world's first dual UHD gaming monitor, along with the Odyssey OLED G9, ViewFinity S9, and Smart Monitor M8. All the models will be showcased at CES 2023, which will take place in Las Vegas starting January 5.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

Odyssey Neo G9 is a gaming-focused monitor (model number: G95NC). It sports a 57-inch 1000R curved anti-glare display that offers dual UHD (2160x7680 pixels) resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 32:9 aspect ratio. The display uses quantum micro-LED technology with VESA Display HDR 1000, which helps deliver an enhanced viewing experience in every lighting scenario. For I/O, the monitor includes a DisplayPort 2.1.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

The Odyssey OLED G9 (model number: G95SC) is another addition to the brand's Odyssey line-up. The monitor comes with a 49-inch 1800R curved OLED screen with a dual QHD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, a 32:9 aspect ratio, and a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. The monitor also gets 0.1ms response time for smooth gameplay. It packs Samsung's Gaming Hub, an all-in-one game streaming platform.

Samsung ViewFinity S9

The ViewFinity S9 (model number: S90PC) is meant for creative professionals. It comes with a smart color calibration engine. The monitor flaunts a 27-inch 5K (2880x5120 pixels) anti-glare matte display with a 99% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. It includes a Type-C port and Thunderbolt 4 port to allow easy transfer of files. Also, it comes with a 4K SlimFit camera, supporting native video conferencing.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

The Smart Monitor M8 (model number: M80C) features a height-adjustable stand with tilt support. It is now offered in 27-inch screen size in addition to the existing 32-inch model. The device offers 4K resolution, and also meets VESA mount compatibility standards. It is equipped with an integrated 2K SlimFit camera. The monitor is protected by Samsung Knox Vault, which encrypts personal data.