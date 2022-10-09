Technology

Samsung rolls out One UI 5.0 Beta for S22 series

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 09, 2022, 03:15 am 2 min read

The Galaxy S22 series can shoot 8K videos at 24fps (Photo credit: Samsung)

A few days ago, Samsung introduced an Android 13-based One UI 5.0 Beta 4 update for its Galaxy S22 series in the US. The update is now rolling out in India as well as Germany. If you have enrolled for the One UI 5.0 Beta program, you can head over to the device's Settings > Software update menu to check for the firmware manually.

The One UI 5.0 Beta 4 update bears a firmware version ending with ZVJ2. It has a file size of 1.3GB. The Android 13-based update introduces bug fixes related to the DND mode, Object Eraser, Samsung DeX, and Quick Share. It also fixes the continuous beeping sounds and vibration issues. Additionally, the firmware adds October's security patch on the Galaxy S22 series.

Design and display The S22 series gets 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen

The Galaxy S22 series sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP68 rating, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The S22 and S22+ sport a 6.1-inch and 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the S22 Ultra bears a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) screen. They offer a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front and back.

Cameras The S22 Ultra features a 108MP primary camera

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ have triple rear cameras, including a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 10MP telephoto lens. On the front, they have a 10MP selfie camera. The S22 Ultra packs a 108MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 10MP telephoto snappers. For selfies, it sports a 40MP front-facing camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the handsets

In India, the Galaxy S22 series is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The S22 and S22+ models come in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. The S22 Ultra offers 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The S22 packs a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging, whereas the S22+ and S22 Ultra house 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, with 45W fast-charging support.

