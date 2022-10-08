Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 gets much cheaper in India

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 08, 2022, 06:41 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 measures 6.4mm (when unfolded) in thickness (Photo credit: Samsung)

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is underway, and the e-commerce giant is offering steep discounts on a host of consumer electronics, including smartphones. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is now selling with a 30% cut on its price tag. To recall, the handset was launched back in August 2021 with 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and more.

Details Everything to know about the deal

On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 bears a discounted price of Rs. 1,19,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,71,999) for its 12GB/256GB configuration. Along with this, the buyers can avail a Rs. 10,000 instant discount with the Amazon coupon, which will be applied at the time of checkout. Individuals can also get 10% instant off using Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and ICICI Bank credit cards.

Design and display The device features 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 sports an inward folding design, an aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, IPX8-rated build, stylus support, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device features a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1,200-nits peak brightness. It boasts a 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2268 pixels) cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information It gets 4MP under-display camera on foldable screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is equipped with a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto snapper. For selfies, there is a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera and a 10MP (f/2.2) snapper on the cover.

Internals The handset offers up to 512GB of storage

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device is shipped with Android 11-based One UI 3.1. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired, 11W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options offered include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.