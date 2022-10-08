Technology

Acer Swift Edge debuts as world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop

The Acer Swift Edge weighs just 1.17kg

Acer has introduced Swift Edge as its latest laptop in the global markets. It is touted to be the world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop, weighing just 1.17kg. The device packs AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The laptop will be available in North America later this month, starting at $1,499.99 (nearly Rs. 1,24,200).

Context Why does this story matter?

Acer's newly released laptop takes on the business-class offerings from HP, Dell, and Lenovo.

The device aims to maximize the productivity and creativity demands of the modern workforce.

With its lightweight form factor, high-resolution screen, robust CPU, and a range of connectivity features, the laptop is targeted at premium buyers. The device may soon arrive in India as well.

Design and display The laptop gets a 4K OLED screen

The Acer Swift Edge bears a conventional design, with aluminum alloy chassis, slim bezels, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and a top-centered Full-HD web camera. The laptop packs a 16.0-inch WQUXGA (2400x3840 pixels) 4K OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, HDR certification, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support. Dimensions-wise, it is 13.95mm in thickness and weighs 1.17kg.

Information It includes one HDMI port

The Acer Swift Edge is equipped with two Type-C ports, two Type-A slots, an HDMI 2.1 socket, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microphone. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Internals The device offers up to 1TB of SSD storage

The Acer Swift Edge is powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 and 6000 PRO series processors, paired with Radeon Graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It is also equipped with a Microsoft Pluton security processor for enhanced privacy and protection. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and Pro versions. It packs a 3-cell 54WHr battery.

Information Acer Swift Edge: Pricing and availability

The Acer Swift Edge will be available in North America later this month at $1,499.99 (nearly Rs. 1,24,200) for its base configuration. In China, it will bear a starting price tag of CNY 7,999 (nearly Rs. 93,100). The laptop may also launch in India soon.