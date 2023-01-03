Technology

POCO C50 goes official with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 03, 2023, 04:49 pm 2 min read

POCO C50 will go on sale from January 10 onward via Flipkart (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO has launched its latest budget smartphone, dubbed C50, in India. The handset starts at Rs. 6,499 for its base 2GB/ 32GB model and will go on sale from January 10 via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the device features an LCD display, a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO has launched its latest model in the budget-friendly C series.

The smartphone appears to have run-of-the-mill features and has striking similarities to the Redmi A1+ that was launched in October last year.

However, we will have to wait to see the kind of response the budget smartphone would receive in the market.

The device sports a 60Hz IPS LCD display

POCO C50 sports a waterdrop notch display, slim bezels, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The back panel gets a leather-like textured finish. The smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 400 nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it is 9.09mm thick and weighs roughly 192g.

The handset gets a 5MP front-facing camera

POCO C50 is equipped with a dual camera unit comprising an 8MP(f/2.0) primary snapper and an unspecified secondary lens. Up front, it gets a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The device runs on Android 12

POCO C50 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 12 (Go Edition). Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers dual SIM, 4G, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

POCO C50: Pricing and availability

POCO C50 is priced at Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 7,299 for its 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB variants, respectively. It will go on sale via Flipkart from January 10. The handset is available in Country Green and Royal Blue shades.