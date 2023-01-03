POCO C50 goes official with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery
POCO has launched its latest budget smartphone, dubbed C50, in India. The handset starts at Rs. 6,499 for its base 2GB/ 32GB model and will go on sale from January 10 via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the device features an LCD display, a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Why does this story matter?
- Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO has launched its latest model in the budget-friendly C series.
- The smartphone appears to have run-of-the-mill features and has striking similarities to the Redmi A1+ that was launched in October last year.
- However, we will have to wait to see the kind of response the budget smartphone would receive in the market.
The device sports a 60Hz IPS LCD display
POCO C50 sports a waterdrop notch display, slim bezels, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The back panel gets a leather-like textured finish. The smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 400 nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it is 9.09mm thick and weighs roughly 192g.
The handset gets a 5MP front-facing camera
POCO C50 is equipped with a dual camera unit comprising an 8MP(f/2.0) primary snapper and an unspecified secondary lens. Up front, it gets a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls.
The device runs on Android 12
POCO C50 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 12 (Go Edition). Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers dual SIM, 4G, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
POCO C50: Pricing and availability
POCO C50 is priced at Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 7,299 for its 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB variants, respectively. It will go on sale via Flipkart from January 10. The handset is available in Country Green and Royal Blue shades.