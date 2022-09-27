Technology

Nokia T10 launched in India at Rs. 11,800: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 27, 2022, 06:02 pm 2 min read

The Nokia T10 bears an IPX2-rated splash resistance

HMD Global has introduced the Nokia T10, as its latest budget tablet in the Indian market. As for the key highlights, the device offers an 8-inch HD screen, an 8MP rear camera, 512GB of expandable storage, and a 5,250mAh battery. It is available for purchase from the brand's e-store and Amazon in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB models which cost Rs. 11,799 and Rs. 12,799, respectively.

The newly-announced Nokia T10 is aimed at budget buyers seeking a travel-friendly tablet for streaming digital content related to academic and entertainment purposes.

With its affordable price tag, the device will take on the Realme Pad Mini, Moto Tab G62, and other offerings in the sub-Rs. 20,000 range.

Currently, the tablet bears Wi-Fi connectivity. However, its LTE+Wi-Fi counterpart is also on its way.

Design and display The tablet sports an 8.0-inch LCD screen

Nokia T10 has a conventional rectangular design with thick bezels, rounded corners, and a top-centered front camera. It sports a polycarbonate body with a nano-textured rear finish and a single camera with LED flash. It is available in a sole Ocean Blue shade. The tablet features an 8.0-inch HD (800x1280 pixels) LCD screen. Dimensions-wise, it measures 123.2mm in thickness and weighs 375g.

Information It gets an 8MP rear camera with LED flash

The camera bump on the rear of the Nokia T10 features a single 8MP snapper with Auto Focus, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, it packs a 2MP front-facing shooter.

Internals The device houses a 5,250mAh battery

The Nokia T10 is fueled by UNISOC T606 SoC, which comes paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The device boots Android 12. Under the hood, it packs a 5,250mAh battery with 10W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port. It is also equipped with stereo speakers.

Information Nokia T10: Pricing and availability

The Nokia T10 is offered in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB configurations, which are priced at Rs. 11,799 and Rs. 12,799, respectively. The tablet is up for grabs via the brand's e-store and Amazon. Currently, it is available with Wi-Fi-only connectivity. Its cellular trim will launch soon.

