Samsung's Tab S7 FE, A7 Lite now available in India
Samsung's recently-launched Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite have gone on sale in India today at a starting price of Rs. 46,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively. They are available via Amazon as well as Samsung's official website. The tablets offer TFT displays, an 8MP rear camera, expandable storage, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.
The Galaxy Tab S7 FE flaunts a QHD+ panel
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a conventional rectangular screen with narrow proportionate bezels and S Pen support. The Tab A7 Lite has a slim body with thick top and bottom bezels. The former bears a 12.4-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10, while the latter has an 8.7-inch HD+ (800x1340 pixels) TFT display.
The tablets sport a 5MP selfie camera
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are equipped with a single 8MP camera on the back. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP front-facing snapper. The lenses support 1080p video recording at 30fps.
They run on Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are powered by a Snapdragon 750G and a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, respectively, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The former packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support, while the latter houses a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. They boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite: Pricing details
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (LTE) is priced at Rs. 46,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 50,999 for the 6GB/128GB version. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (3GB/32GB) costs Rs. 11,999 for the Wi-Fi-only model and Rs. 14,999 for the LTE version. Both the tablets are up for grabs via Samsung India's official website and Amazon India.