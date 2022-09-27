Vivo X Fold+ launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip
Vivo has launched its latest foldable smartphone dubbed Vivo X Fold+ in China. The device features AMOLED displays, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a ZEISS-branded quad camera module, and a 4,730mAh battery. The handset is set to go on sale in China from September 29 (Thursday). It is uncertain when the smartphone would make its way to India.
- Needless to mention, Samsung has overpowered other brands such as Vivo, Huawei, Xiaomi, and OPPO when it comes to foldable smartphones.
- Now, the notable upgrades in Vivo X Fold+ compared to its predecessor Vivo X Fold are a more powerful processor and an improved battery capacity.
- The kind of response that Vivo X Fold+ would evoke in its home base remains to be seen.
Vivo X Fold+ sports an inward folding design with slim bezels and center-aligned punch-hole cut-outs on the main and external displays. The foldable smartphone features a ZEISS-engineered quad camera setup on the rear. The device sports an 8.03-inch AMOLED main display with 2K+ (1916x2160 pixels) resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) AMOLED cover screen.
The Vivo X Fold+ flaunts a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, a 12MP portrait snapper, and an 8MP periscope lens. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The cover display also has a front-facing camera.
Vivo X Fold+ is fueled by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset boots Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. It houses a 4,730mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.
Vivo X Fold+ is priced at CNY 9,999 (nearly Rs. 1,13,700) for 12GB/256GB model and CNY 10,999 (approximately Rs. 1,25,000) for 12GB/512GB variant. It will be up for grabs via Vivo's online store in Sunny Mountain Blue, Sycamore Ash, and Huaxia Red color options.