Vivo X Fold+ launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 27, 2022, 12:27 pm 2 min read

Vivo X Fold+ comes in three colorways (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has launched its latest foldable smartphone dubbed Vivo X Fold+ in China. The device features AMOLED displays, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a ZEISS-branded quad camera module, and a 4,730mAh battery. The handset is set to go on sale in China from September 29 (Thursday). It is uncertain when the smartphone would make its way to India.

Why does this story matter?

Needless to mention, Samsung has overpowered other brands such as Vivo, Huawei, Xiaomi, and OPPO when it comes to foldable smartphones.

Now, the notable upgrades in Vivo X Fold+ compared to its predecessor Vivo X Fold are a more powerful processor and an improved battery capacity.

The kind of response that Vivo X Fold+ would evoke in its home base remains to be seen.

Design and display The handset features AMOLED screens

Vivo X Fold+ sports an inward folding design with slim bezels and center-aligned punch-hole cut-outs on the main and external displays. The foldable smartphone features a ZEISS-engineered quad camera setup on the rear. The device sports an 8.03-inch AMOLED main display with 2K+ (1916x2160 pixels) resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) AMOLED cover screen.

Information The device boasts a 50MP main camera

The Vivo X Fold+ flaunts a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, a 12MP portrait snapper, and an 8MP periscope lens. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The cover display also has a front-facing camera.

Internals The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Vivo X Fold+ is fueled by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset boots Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. It houses a 4,730mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo X Fold+: Pricing and availability

Vivo X Fold+ is priced at CNY 9,999 (nearly Rs. 1,13,700) for 12GB/256GB model and CNY 10,999 (approximately Rs. 1,25,000) for 12GB/512GB variant. It will be up for grabs via Vivo's online store in Sunny Mountain Blue, Sycamore Ash, and Huaxia Red color options.