Vivo Y35 debuts with 50MP triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 16, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

The Vivo Y35 comes in two colorways

Vivo has introduced a new affordable smartphone, called the Vivo Y35, in Malaysia and Indonesia. As for the key highlights, the handset is equipped with an LCD screen, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 680 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging. The device bears a price tag of RM 1,099 (nearly Rs. 19,600) for its sole 8GB/256GB configuration.

Context Why does this story matter?

Growing markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam are crucial for every brand. And Vivo is putting efforts to outperform its rivals by flooding the regions with several entry-level and mid-range smartphones.

The brand's Y-series is targeted at the offline markets but the newly introduced Y35 is also selling via online retail channels. It may arrive in India as well.

Design and display The handset offers a 90Hz LCD screen

The Vivo Y35 has a waterdrop notch with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is available in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colors. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 550-nits of peak brightness. It has an 8.28mm thickness and weighs around 188g.

Information It offers a 50MP primary camera

The Vivo Y35 houses a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper and 2MP (f/2.4) macro and depth sensors. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals The device features 8GB of Virtual RAM

The Vivo Y35 draws power from a Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It also has support for 8GB of virtual RAM. The handset boots Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y35: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y35 comes in a single 8GB/256GB configuration which is priced at RM 1,099 (around Rs. 19,600) in Malaysia and IDR 33,00,000 (nearly Rs. 17,800) in Indonesia. The device is now available for purchase via Shopee.