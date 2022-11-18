Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Apple Watch Series 8 available with Rs. 8,000 discount

#DealOfTheDay: Apple Watch Series 8 available with Rs. 8,000 discount

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 18, 2022, 02:09 pm 2 min read

The Watch Series 8 offers third-generation optical heart sensor

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best wearables you can buy. Along with upgraded performance, it boasts a bevy of health, safety, and fitness-focused features that try to justify the premium asking price. Interestingly, it's selling with up to Rs. 8,000 discount via Amazon. If you are an iPhone user and want a reliable smartwatch, this is a solid deal.

Everything to know about the deal

The Apple Watch Series 8 (with 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case) bears a price tag of Rs. 55,900 and Rs. 45,900 for its GPS+Cellular and GPS-only models, respectively. However, on Amazon, the former is retailing at Rs. 50,900, whereas the latter can be purchased at Rs. 41,990. Additionally, buyers can avail Rs. 3,000 instant discount through HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

The Watch Series 8 supports an Always-on display feature

The Watch Series 8 sports a squircle dial, curved corners, a tactical crown, and a push button. The smartwatch flaunts a Retina LTPO OLED panel with an Always-on display feature. It is offered in 41mm and 45mm cases made of aluminum or stainless steel. The 41mm model offers a 1.57-inch (352x430 pixels) display, while the 45mm variant gets a 1.73-inch (396x484 pixels) screen.

The wearable comes in Bluetooth and LTE models

The Watch Series 8 boots WatchOS 9 and provides 32GB of built-in storage. It lasts up to 18 hours per charge. The watch offers heart rate tracking with irregular rhythm notifications, ECG monitoring, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, and menstrual tracking for women. The wearable comes in GPS-only and GPS+Cellular models. For calls, it is equipped with a microphone and a speaker.

The smartwatch supports Crash Detection

The Watch Series 8 offers a display made up of a crack-resistant durable crystal. It comes with IP6X dust resistance and 5ATM water protection. The wearable supports various safety features for users including Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Noise monitoring, and Backtrack.