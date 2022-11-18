Technology

NASA's Perseverance Rover finds a tantalizing Martian sandstone

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 18, 2022, 01:43 pm 3 min read

An artistic depiction of Perseverance Rover exploring Mars (Photo credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA's Perseverance Rover has picked up a new Martian rock sample. This time the excitement is high because the obtained specimen is a piece of sandstone. The Rover is currently voyaging through the Yori Pass, an old river delta in the Jezero Crater, in search of signs of ancient life. This crater is believed to have been teeming with water in the past.

Why does this story matter?



The Perseverance Rover has successfully collected 14 rock-core samples from Mars and has also picked up an atmospheric sample, all of which have been safely tucked away in the Rover's belly.

NASA, in collaboration with European Space Agency (ESA), is planning to bring back the procured Martian samples to Earth via Mars Sample Return Program in the future for further analysis.

One of the prime objectives is astrobiology

One of the four science objectives of the Perseverance Rover is related to astrobiology, or the study of the origin, evolution, and distribution of life in the universe. The rover is also investigating the geological and climatic aspects to pave the way for future manned missions to Mars. It's also the first mission to collect and store Martian rock and regolith.

The new Martian rock sample is a sandstone

The latest sample "is so tantalizing to the scientists because it is sandstone, which is composed of fine grains that have been carried from elsewhere by water before settling and forming stone," revealed NASA in an official blog post. The Jerezo crater was once abundant in water and thereby could hold vital clues about the presence of life on the red planet.

The Rover is currently touring the Yori Pass region

Do I geek out about cool-looking sandstone? You bet.



A shallow scouring with my drill’s abrasion bit shows this rock has veins of lighter material inside. Could it hold clues about ancient life? Time for more #SamplingMars.



— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) November 17, 2022

Scientists hold a special interest in fine-grained rocks

"We often prioritize study of fine-grained sedimentary rocks like this one in our search for organics and potential biosignatures," said Katie Stack Morgan, deputy project scientist. "What's especially interesting about the Yori Pass outcrop is that it is laterally equivalent with Hagwallow Flats, where we found very fine-grained sedimentary rocks. That means that the rock bed is located at the same elevation as Hogwallow."

Where is Perseverance Rover headed next?

After the Rover finishes collecting samples from Yori Pass, it will travel 745 feet in the southeast direction to reach a field of sand dunes. Over there, it will probe the central region of the dune field, termed "Observation Mountain." This will be the area from where the Rover will pick up the first sample of regolith, or crushed rock, and dust.