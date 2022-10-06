Technology

SpaceX Crew-5 carries Einstein doll to commemorate his 'happiest thought'

SpaceX Crew-5 carries Einstein doll to commemorate his 'happiest thought'

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 06, 2022, 04:46 pm 2 min read

The Albert Einstein doll is made by The Unemployed Philosophers Guild (Photo credit: Amazon)

Astronauts aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft en route to the International Space Station (ISS) are carrying a unique zero-gravity indicator. The crew revealed that a soft toy made in likeness to physicist Albert Einstein is accompanying them on the mission. The plush toy not only echoes the scientist's 'happy thought' but also signals that the spacecraft is navigating safely.

Context Why does this story matter?

Einstein is considered as one of the most influential physicists ever. In 1921, he won the Nobel Prize in Physics for his discovery of the photoelectric effect.

He also proposed the groundbreaking theory of relativity. In 1907, the late scientist had a 'happy thought' that one would experience weightlessness upon entering the orbit.

Several decades later, there's substantial proof of his musing.

The doll The soft toy has a great amount of detail

The tradition of carrying soft toys as zero-gravity indicators was introduced by the Soviet cosmonauts. The credit for the 'little guy' on the SpaceX mission goes to The Unemployed Philosophers Guild. This Einstein toy stands 11-inches tall and is dressed in gray sweater and black pants. The makers have nailed the details when it comes to the characteristic untamed white locks of the scientist.

Crew-5 There's plenty of gravity up here: Crew-5 pilot

"On Crew-5, we call this little guy our 'free-fall indicator.' We're here to tell you that there's plenty of gravity up here,'' said Crew-5 pilot Josh Cassada. "In fact, that is what is keeping us in orbit right now and preventing this trip on Crew Dragon from being a one-way trip." Cassada is joined by Nicole Mann (commander), Koichi Wakata, and Anna Kikina.

Information Other toys to have journeyed on SpaceX missions include a baby penguin

Soft toys serve as an indicator when the spaceship hits the orbit i.e. the objects begin their free fall. Other toys to have journeyed on SpaceX missions include a sequined dinosaur, a plush Earth globe, a baby penguin, a monkey, and a stuffed dog.