Django Digital founders narrate what made their entrepreneurial venture successful

In an age where the digital space is scattered with content, childhood buddies Aashay Shah and Shivang Shah founded Django Digital with the aim of providing brands with clutter-breaking solutions. Two years later, the company has become a promising digital agency, that successfully bridges the gap between brands and 'the right communication'. The young duo has shared with NewsBytes their incredible and inspiring journey.

Prior to Django, the duo earned experience from reputed firms

At 24, when most university graduates are figuring out their lives, Aashay and Shivang already had a combined work experience of 10 years. Aashay attributes his learning to Schbang, where he was the youngest employee to hold the position of Group solutions manager. Meanwhile, Shivang feels that being a part of international firms Ogilvy & Mather and Chtrbox, helped hone his skills.

Digitally awakening brands through social, e-commerce and influencer networking

Being inclined toward the world of marketing and advertising, it didn't take long before the duo founded Django Digital. The company was born as a "digital agency that could provide the desired output of a larger agency on an economical budget," they say. Django means 'Digitally awakening brands through social, e-commerce and influencer networking', which is adhered strictly to every project the company undertakes.

The company has a separate division that caters to influencers

Subsequently, Django also ventured into the fast-growing world of digital influencers. Noticing the convincing power of influencers, Aashay and Shivang deemed it fit to tap into the market, thus launching Django Influencers, an entity of the parent agency. To date, Django Influencers has successfully executed campaigns with brands like JioFiber, Fevikwik and Storia Foods et al.

And the recognition follows

Just recently, Django Digital has also been shortlisted for the 2021 Kyoorius Creative Awards which has, in turn, gotten them to win a 'Baby Blue Elephant' award. They are confidently on their way to winning the Blue Elephant award as well, he mentioned.

Creative and innovative thinking paves way for offbeat solutions

To constantly come up with innovative ideas for every brand is a challenge, and Django firmly believes that campaigns should evolve from creative thinking to deliver the most offbeat solutions to brands. For this, Django takes time to understand the uniqueness of every brand they cater to and then go over and above the norm to generate the maximum engagement for the clients.

Re-working strategies during the pandemic and successfully sailing through

As is known, the pandemic has forced several businesses to pull down the curtains. This dynamic scenario today has changed the company's perspective toward brand strategies. Pre-existing plans were replaced and thoroughly re-worked to fit in the COVID-related communications. By helping other businesses thrive, Django too has successfully sailed through and is "only 15% behind what we could be, had COVID-19 not been there."

The millennial workforce sets the company apart from other agencies

For any company to achieve a 7.5x increase in its turnover within two years of its inception is no easy feat, and the founders strongly credit this success to their millennial, Gen Z workforce comprising 43 young employees. Cheers to this young and dynamic team for proving that age is not a barrier, when it comes to making a mark.