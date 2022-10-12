Technology

Perseverance Mars Rover faces unexpected glitch while picking rock samples

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 12, 2022, 06:53 pm 2 min read

NASA's Perseverance Rover mission would last at least 687 Earth days (Photo credit: NASA)

NASA's Perseverance Rover is diligently collecting rock samples as it parades the Jezero Crater on Mars. The rover has successfully collected the 14th rock specimen over the weekend but has been unable to seal the sample tube. The rover landed on the red planet in 2021 and has been actively investigating for signs of ancient life.

Context Why does this story matter?

As part of the Mars Exploration Program, the Perseverance Rover seeks to fulfill all of its major objectives.

It is apparent that the probe is gathering rock and soil samples as it is on the lookout for signs of habitability and hints of past life.

However, the rover has hit a snag. It is unable to cap and seal the sample collection tube.

Twitter Post Rover is "figuring out" how to seal the collection tube

Over the weekend, I collected my 14th rock core, but I was unable to seal the sample tube. The sample is stored safely inside my caching assembly, but some work remains to figure out how to cap and seal the tube. #SamplingMars pic.twitter.com/CrcZLBO1Z6 — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) October 11, 2022

The sample The procured rock core sample is yet to be classified

NASA's official tweet confirms that the acquired 14th sample is a rock core but further information regarding its classification is yet to be revealed. The 13th sample was a piece of fine-grained rock. In an earlier attempt to obtain a specimen of the same nature, the rover accidentally ended up shattering the rock. For backup, the rover collects its samples in duplicates.

Samples The rover intends to collect at least 20 rock samples

The rover's "sample caching" process involves three steps: obtaining rock samples, sealing and storage, and finally depositing the specimens at a designated "cache depot" on the surface of Mars. If everything goes in accordance to the plan, then a set of collected samples will be brought back to the Earth via NASA's Mars Sample Return Program.

Issue The sample tubes undergo hermetic sealing to prevent contamination

As per the norms, the sample tubes housing the specimen are passed on to the rover's 'belly.' Over here, the tubes are sealed in an airtight manner and cannot be retracted. Although the rover has successfully picked up the 14th rock sample, there seems to be an issue with the sealing process. The NASA team is actively working to resolve this unexpected glitch.