Steve Jobs' sandals sold for a record Rs. 1.77 crore
A pair of brown Birkenstock sandals, which belonged to Steve Jobs, has been sold for $218,750 (approximately Rs. 1.77 crore), inclusive of an NFT. The footwear which was worn by the late Apple co-founder in the mid-1970s was auctioned by Julien's Auctions. The identity of the buyer has not been disclosed. Reportedly, the sandals were worn during "many pivotal moments in Apple's history."
- Jobs' sandals were estimated to sell for around $60,000 to $80,000. However, in reality, it sold for a much larger sum.
- The California-based auction house revealed this was the 'highest ever' price paid for a pair of sandals during an auction, thereby setting a record.
- As many as 19 bids were placed during the auction that lasted from November 11 to November 13.
Sold for $218,750. A pair of brown suede leather Birkenstock Arizona sandals that were personally owned and worn by Steve Jobs.— Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) November 13, 2022
This pair of sandals, along with a few other belongings, was previously owned by Jobs' house manager, Mark Sheff. He revealed that the businessman created his own pair of sandals in 1970 as he was an "eco, alternative and New Age supporter."
According to the official product description, Jobs' Birkenstock sandals, though well-used, are still intact. The footbed of the sandals, made of cork and jute, contains a firm imprint of Jobs' feet, as a result of years of use. Each sandal has Birkenstock's trademark feature, the adjustable buckles and stamping on the inner edge of the suede leather foot straps.
"Steve Jobs wore these sandals during many pivotal moments in Apple's history," reads the product description on the official Julien's Live website. "In 1976, he hatched the beginnings of Apple computer in a Los Altos garage with Apple's co-founder Steve Wozniak while occasionally wearing these sandals," reads the website. "When Jobs discovered the ingenuity and practicality of Birkenstocks, he became fascinated."
Jobs' sandals have been displayed at several exhibitions over the past couple of years. The footwear made it to three exhibitions in 2017, including one at Birkenstock's headquarters in Germany. The following year it was featured at Birkenstock's first United States store in New York. Recently, it was also put on display at the Wurttemberg History Museum in Germany.
In March, several of Jobs' items were sold during RR auction's 'The Steve Jobs Revolution: Engelbart, Atari, and Apple' sale. This includes a handwritten note, a job application for Atari, a Pixar business card, a signed five-year service award, and a signed copy of Macworld.