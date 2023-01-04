Technology

CES 2023: Samsung unveils its new smart TVs and projectors

CES 2023 will kick off in Las Vegas, US on January 5. Ahead of the event, Samsung unveiled its new television and projector line-up. The brand has shown the first 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TV, along with the 76-inch Micro LED CX, Neo QLED 8K TV, Neo QLED 4K TV, and OLED 4K TV (S95C). Updated Freestyle and Premiere projectors have also been introduced.

The 77-inch QD-OLED TV has a 144Hz refresh rate

The 77-inch S95C QD-OLED 4K TV has a panel made of OLED HyperEfficient EL material with up to 2,000-nits of brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. It gets AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro certification and a Dolby Atmos-capable 70W sound system with a 4.2.2 channel setup. It also gets a Gaming Hub for Tizen OS, with access to cloud gaming platforms like Amazon Luna.

The Micro LED CX does not need professional installation

Micro LED TVs are positioned as a next-generation alternative to OLEDs because of their exceptional brightness and contrast. However, they are very expensive. Samsung's new 76-inch Micro LED CX is capable of 23-bit black detail for perfect shadow rendition, 2-nanosecond response times, and 240Hz variable refresh rate, making it suitable for gaming. It also does not require any professional installation.

The QN900C comes with Auto HDR Remastering

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV (QN900C) sports an 8K resolution panel with 14-bit contrast, over 1,000 local dimming zones, 4,000 nits of peak brightness, and a theatrically mastered audio output. It also gets a new Auto HDR Remastering feature. The TV uses AI deep learning technology to apply high dynamic range effects on standard dynamic range images in a scene-by-scene manner.

Neo QLED 4K TV has Object Tracking Sound Pro technology

The Neo QLED 4K TV (QN95C) has 20mm ultra-slim bezels, 14-bit image processing, improved brightness and grayscale control, and improved dimming. It flaunts top-firing speakers which deliver Dolby Atmos height effects without the usage of an external soundbar. The TV also features Object Tracking Sound Pro technology for the precise placement of sound effects across the screen of the device.

Freestyle, Premiere projectors have also been updated for 2023

The 2023 Freestyle projector has an updated design and comes with Edge Blending technology, that helps sync two projectors to form a single ultra-wide display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the Premiere 8K projector can display 150-inch images on any surface. It offers a Smart TV experience, replete with support for OTT apps and a cinematic Dolby Atmos surround sound.