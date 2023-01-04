Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for January 4: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 04, 2023, 10:00 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer action-adventure game. It is currently available only to Android users in India. What makes the game all the more interesting is the exclusive bonuses that are provided on a daily basis. These additional in-game items can be accessed for free using redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX, the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, was released in September 2021 by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company. The latter is currently banned in India.

The in-game supplies include diamonds, pets, costumes, loot crates, protective gear, weapons, and royale vouchers which equip players on the battlefield and enable them to achieve better leaderboard rankings.

The redeem codes can only be accessed via Indian servers

There are a few ground rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Players can claim multiple codes but each code can be accessed only once. The 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes can only be accessed via Indian servers and via the official games rewards redemption website. The codes expire 12-18 hours after release.

Check out the codes for January 4

The codes for today i.e. January 4 have been listed below: XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, UVX9-PYZV-54AC GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box and click on "Confirm," and then select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.