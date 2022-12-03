Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 3?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 03, 2022, 02:33 pm 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX has received huge success in India's Android ecosystem. The game's popularity among players is boosted by its engaging plot, enhanced visuals, and frequent updates. Additionally, the creators of this battle royale game publish redeemable codes every day, enabling players to amass a variety of in-game items for no additional charge. The codes for today are listed below.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX continues to be one of the most downloaded battle royale games. Its rewards redemption program keeps players engaged by allowing them to accumulate several in-game items such as diamonds, royale vouchers, costume bundles, protective gear, and more for free using the redeemable codes. Players can improve their performance on the battlefield and climb the leaderboard by using these bonus resources.

The alphanumeric codes are valid for a limited duration

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, players must adhere to a few simple guidelines. An individual can redeem multiple codes but every code is redeemable only once per player. The codes are accessible only via the rewards redemption page. Additionally, only players using Indian servers are eligible to claim them. The alphanumeric codes should be redeemed within 12-18 hours.

Here's the list of redeemable codes

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. December 3 are listed below. Use them to earn in-game items for free. MCPW-3D28-VZD6, V427-K98R-UCHZ, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX. XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, HNC9-5435-FAGJ. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2. NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

Visit the Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials to access your account. In the box, enter a redeemable code and click on "Confirm." Next, tap on "Ok." If your redemption is successful, you will be allowed to collect the reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.