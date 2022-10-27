Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for October 27

Oct 27, 2022

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is the upgraded version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India. It's a fascinating multiplayer battle royale game which provides an extensive range of in-game collectibles in order to keep players engrossed, improve their performance during the game, and to eliminate monotony. The exclusive in-game rewards can be purchased using real money or via the free redeemable codes.

111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company, gained immense popularity after the release of the Free Fire game.

The enhanced graphics, effects, animations and the free rewards scheme in the Free Fire MAX game has garnered a large community of players in India.

The codes unlock free access to bonuses such as armor, diamonds, costumes, pets, skin, royale vouchers, and loot crates.

Rules The alphanumeric codes will expire after 12-18 hours

There are a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Users can claim as many codes as they wish but each code can be used only once. The 12-digit redeemable codes can only be accessed via the game's official rewards redemption website and will turn invalid after 12-18 hours. The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers.

Codes Check out the codes for October 27

The codes for today i.e. October 27 have been listed below: X99TK56XDJ4X, J3ZKO57Z2P2P, FFDBGOWPNHJX, HFNSJ6W74Z48. HHNAT6VKQ9R7, 2FG94YCW9VMV, TDK4JWN6RD6, XFW4Z6Q882WY. V44ZZ5YY7CBS, WD2ATK3ZEA55, E2F86ZREMK49, 4TPORDOJHVP4. GCNVA2PDRGRZ, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, 8F3OZKNTLWBZ, B3G7A22TWDR7X. FF7MUY4ME6SC, WEYVGQC3CT8Q, SARG886AV5GR, 3IBBMSL7AK8G.

Instructions Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy any of the redeemable codes and paste it into the text box. Now, click on 'Confirm' and then tap 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, you will be permitted to collect a reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.