Technology

Prior to launch in India, Samsung Galaxy M04's prices tipped

Prior to launch in India, Samsung Galaxy M04's prices tipped

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 03, 2022, 02:32 pm 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy M04 may offer 5GB of virtual RAM (Representative image)

The launch of Samsung's upcoming budget smartphone, Galaxy M04, in India is around the corner. In the latest development, 91mobiles has revealed that the device will be priced under Rs. 9,000 in the country. The handset will sport an HD+ waterdrop notch display, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and up to 8GB of RAM. It will run on Android 12.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung has been focusing on the budget segment of smartphones in India for a while now.

The brand aims to outperform its competitors such as Redmi and Infinix, which are quite popular in the sub-Rs. 10,000 market.

The Galaxy M04 has recently been spotted in the Google Play Console, which hints at its imminent launch in the country.

The handset is likely to flaunt an HD+ LCD panel

The Samsung Galaxy M04 will get a waterdrop notch design, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will offer two cut-outs for cameras. The device may sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to arrive in at least two color options.

It may get a 13MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M04's dual rear camera arrangement may include a 13MP (f/2.2) primary snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor paired with an LED flash. On the front, the handset may feature a 5MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

A MediaTek Helio G35 chip will power the device

According to a Google Play Console listing, the Samsung Galaxy M04 will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which will come paired with 3GB of RAM. The handset will boot Android 12-based One UI. It may house a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options must include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M04: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy M04 in India will be revealed at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen soon. According to the latest leak, it will cost below Rs. 9,000.