Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Fusion smartphones go on sale

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 22, 2022, 06:30 pm 2 min read

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra flaunts a 200MP main camera (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola's newly announced Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion smartphones are available for sale now. They are up for grabs via Flipkart and leading stores. The Ultra model comes in Interstellar Black and Starlight White shades. The Fusion edition is available in Cosmic Gray and Solar Gold colors. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, they can be purchased for a discounted price.

Motorola's Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion are the latest smartphones with top-notch features to enter India's flagship market.

The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand also offers discounts on the Moto E-series and G-series handsets.

Other popular brands such as Samsung, Apple, Vivo, and Realme have already announced price cuts on their devices during the Flipkart sale in 2022. Would Motorola be able to compete?

Design and display The smartphones sport a 144Hz Full-HD+ display

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Fusion models feature a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Ultra and Fusion models sport a 6.67-inch OLED screen with 1,300-nits of peak brightness and a 6.55-inch pOLED display with 1,100-nits of peak brightness, respectively. Common features include Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Cameras The Ultra edition flaunts a 200MP main camera

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra flaunts a 200MP (f/1.95, OIS) Samsung ISOCELL HP1 primary camera, a 50MP (f/2.2) 114-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.6) portrait shooter. The Fusion variant boasts a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, they are equipped with 60MP (f/2.2) and 32MP (f/2.5) cameras, respectively.

Internals The handsets pack 8GB of RAM

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 4,610mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. The Fusion model houses a Snapdragon 888+ SoC and a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast-charging. Both devices are available in a single 8GB/128GB memory configuration. They boot Android 12. On the connectivity front, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Information Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion: Should you buy?

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Fusion smartphones are priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 42,999, respectively. As part of the launch offer, they are available for Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. Axis and ICICI Bank card users can avail a cashback of Rs. 3,000.