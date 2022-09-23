Technology

Prior to launch, Nokia T10's price revealed: Check details

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 23, 2022, 10:33 am 2 min read

Nokia T10 was officially launched in July this year (Photo credit: Nokia)

HMD Global officially launched the Nokia T10 tablet in global markets earlier this year in July. The tablet is expected to make its way to India in the near future. According to the landing page on Amazon, Nokia T10 will be priced at Rs. 11,999 in India. The device features an LCD display, a UNISOC T606 chip, an 8MP camera, and a 5,250mAh battery.

Nokia T10 is labeled as an Android Enterprise Recommended device.

This compact and user-friendly tablet is packed with excellent features to cover both work-related and entertainment aspects. The device can additionally function as a second screen when paired with a PC display.

However, the tablet faces stiff competition from renowned brands such as Samsung, Lenovo, and Realme in the under-Rs. 12,000 segment.

Design and display The tablet sports an LCD display

Nokia T10 features a standard rectangular design with proportionate bezels, rounded corners, and a top-centered front camera. It sports an IPX2-rated water-resistant design with a polycarbonate rear panel. The tablet features an 8-inch LCD display with HD (1280x800 pixels) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, it is 123.2mm thick and weighs 375g. The device is available in a single Ocean Blue shade.

Information It gets an 8MP rear camera

The Nokia T10 tablet is equipped with a single 8MP snapper with an LED flash at the rear. For selfies and video chats, it houses a 2MP front-facing shooter with auto-focus.

Internals The tablet is fueled by a UNISOC T606 chip

Nokia T10 draws power from a UNISOC T606 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 12 and houses a 5,250mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It also has stereo speakers with OZO audio playback. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Nokia T10: Pricing and availability

The Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 4G versions of the Nokia T10 are available in Europe. It is uncertain whether both editions will debut in India. The tablet will bear a price-tag of Rs. 11,999 and will be available during Amazon's Great Indian Festival, 2022.