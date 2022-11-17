Technology

iPhone 15 Pro will get USB-C with faster data transfer

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 17, 2022, 03:26 pm 2 min read

iPhone 15 series will have a Type-C port. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple's upcoming 15 series will get a USB-C port instead of the existing Lightning port, as per industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The Type-C port will deliver USB 2.0 level data transfer speeds—similar to Lightning connector—on the 15 and 15 Plus models. However, the high-end 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will get USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 compatibility, thereby allowing faster data transfer.

Why does this story matter?

Apple will offer Type-C port in the next-generation iPhone models owing to the new common charger rule passed by the EU.

The rule has made it mandatory that by the fall of 2024, all smartphones sold in Europe should have a Type-C charging port, in attempt to cut down on e-waste.

The new rule will also be applicable to tablets, digital cameras, and headphones.

Only the 15 Pro models will support USB 3.2

"I predict that 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. This specification upgrade means that the user experience of wired transmission and video output will be significantly improved," Kuo tweeted. He also mentioned that the high-speed transmission IC design industry will benefit from Apple's move, which will also nudge Android OEMs to upgrade from USB 2.0.

The Pro models may also feature solid-state buttons

Previously, Kuo had claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models might ditch the mechanical buttons for volume and power controls and feature solid-state buttons that vibrate in response to pressure. The 15 Pro models are also expected to gain some camera improvements, a new-generation A17 Bionic chipset, 8GB of RAM, and faster wired as well as wireless charging.

When will the iPhone 15 series debut?

If Apple sticks to its launch cycle, we should see the new iPhone 15 series sometime in September 2023. However, we are a long way away and the rumored features as well as specifications may change in the future.