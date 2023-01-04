Auto

Volkswagen ID.7 electric car showcased at CES 2023: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 04, 2023, 10:59 am 2 min read

Volkswagen ID.7 flaunts all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German marque Volkswagen has showcased the all-new electric sedan, the ID.7, at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, US. The brand has previewed the final production prototype vehicle, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. However, unlike normal wraps used to cover the car's exteriors, the automaker has used a unique electroluminescence paint with up to 40 layers, to create what it calls a "digital camouflage."

Why does this story matter?

Based on the ID.Aero concept, the upcoming ID.7 is the first-ever all-electric sedan model from Volkswagen. The car is displayed at CES 2023.

While the camouflaged prototype vehicle retains the overall design from the concept, certain elements such as the headlamps and door handles look slightly different.

When launched, it will be a replacement for the mid-sized Passat in the US market.

The sedan flaunts projector LED headlights and designer alloy wheels

The all-new Volkswagen ID.7 is underpinned by the brand's MEB platform and flaunts a sculpted bonnet, adaptive projector LED headlights, a full-width DRL with an illuminated "VW" logo, a sloping roofline, and a raked windscreen. The sedan is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a redesigned bumper are available at the rear end.

It will likely do 700km on a single charge

The technical details of the Volkswagen ID.7 are yet to be disclosed by the automaker. However, the brand claims that the car will do 700km on a single charge on the WLTP cycle, primarily used in the European region.

The EV features an Augmented Reality head-up display

On the inside, the Volkswagen ID.7 features a minimalist dashboard design, upholstery made using sustainable materials, an Augmented Reality head-up display, multi-color ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a sleek-looking digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with 'Hello Volkswagen' voice controls. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Volkswagen ID.7 will be announced by the automaker at the time of launch. We expect it to carry a premium over the ID.4 model, which starts at $37,495 (approximately Rs. 31.06 lakh) in the US.