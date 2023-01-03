Fourth-generation Kia Sorento to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023
South Korean automaker Kia Motors will exhibit its fourth-generation Sorento SUV in India at the Auto Expo 2023. To recall, it made its global debut in 2020. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing look and a luxurious cabin with ADAS features. It is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines in hybrid and non-hybrid guises.
Why does this story matter?
- Kia Sorento is very similar to Hyundai Santa Fe and is positioned between the Sportage and Telluride SUVs in the global markets.
- The Sorento was previously shown in its third-generation form at the Auto Expo 2018.
- The updated version might arrive in India as a completely built unit. If launched, it will rival the Jeep Meridian and SKODA KODIAQ.
The car has LED headlamps and roof rails
The Kia Sorento has a tiger nose grille, a lengthy bonnet, a sculpted bumper with a large air vent, and three-pod LED headlights with LED DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a sharply sculpted tailgate, and vertically positioned LED taillamps are available on the rear end of the vehicle.
The SUV gets a Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof
Kia Sorento has a three-row, seven-seater cabin with 64-color ambient lighting, a Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, vertical AC vents, a large center console, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for UVO connected car technology. Multiple airbags, 360-degree-view cameras, and level two ADAS features ensure the passengers' safety.
Multiple powertrain options are available
The Kia Sorento runs on a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol hybrid engine that makes 230hp/350Nm and a 2.5-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 191hp/246Nm. A plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 1.6-liter petrol motor (261hp/350Nm) and a 2.2-liter diesel unit (202hp/440Nm) are also available. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6/8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.
Kia Sorento: Pricing and availability
In the US market, the Kia Sorento sports a starting price figure of $29,990 (around Rs. 24.9 lakh). We do not know if and when the fourth-generation model will make its way to India.