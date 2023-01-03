Auto

Fourth-generation Kia Sorento to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 03, 2023, 05:56 pm 2 min read

Kia Sorento gets petrol and diesel engine options (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors will exhibit its fourth-generation Sorento SUV in India at the Auto Expo 2023. To recall, it made its global debut in 2020. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing look and a luxurious cabin with ADAS features. It is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines in hybrid and non-hybrid guises.

Why does this story matter?

Kia Sorento is very similar to Hyundai Santa Fe and is positioned between the Sportage and Telluride SUVs in the global markets.

The Sorento was previously shown in its third-generation form at the Auto Expo 2018.

The updated version might arrive in India as a completely built unit. If launched, it will rival the Jeep Meridian and SKODA KODIAQ.

The car has LED headlamps and roof rails

The Kia Sorento has a tiger nose grille, a lengthy bonnet, a sculpted bumper with a large air vent, and three-pod LED headlights with LED DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a sharply sculpted tailgate, and vertically positioned LED taillamps are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

The SUV gets a Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof

Kia Sorento has a three-row, seven-seater cabin with 64-color ambient lighting, a Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, vertical AC vents, a large center console, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for UVO connected car technology. Multiple airbags, 360-degree-view cameras, and level two ADAS features ensure the passengers' safety.

Multiple powertrain options are available

The Kia Sorento runs on a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol hybrid engine that makes 230hp/350Nm and a 2.5-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 191hp/246Nm. A plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 1.6-liter petrol motor (261hp/350Nm) and a 2.2-liter diesel unit (202hp/440Nm) are also available. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6/8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Kia Sorento: Pricing and availability

In the US market, the Kia Sorento sports a starting price figure of $29,990 (around Rs. 24.9 lakh). We do not know if and when the fourth-generation model will make its way to India.