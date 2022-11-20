Auto

2023 Citroen C3 to arrive with an updated feature list

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 20, 2022, 08:29 pm 2 min read

The new Citroen C3 will feature dual-tone paint schemes (Photo credit: Citroen)

After the successful launch of the Citroen C3 in the Indian market, the French carmaker is now set to introduce the 2023 iteration of the hatchback with additional features. The current-generation car arrived on our shores in July this year and got a warm reception from critics and customers alike. The updated version will likely remain mechanically identical to the current model.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the launch of the C3, Citroen entered the competitive entry-level hatchback segment in India with a bang. The car takes on rivals such as Tata Punch and Renault Kiger.

While the current iteration was praised for its funky design language and tech-forward cabin, it received criticism for lack of certain feel-good features such as a rear window wiper and a rear-view camera.

Exteriors The hatchback will flaunt a sleek grille and 15-inch wheels

The 2023 Citroen C3 will retain the overall design and flaunt a muscular clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, a sleek grille with prominent Citroen badging, a wide air dam, and fog lights with chrome surrounds. The hatchback will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper will grace the rear.

Information It will be offered with two powertrain options

The 2023 C3 will be powered by a 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 82hp/115Nm and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit that generates 110hp/190Nm. Transmission duties should be taken care of by 5-speed and 6-speed manual gearboxes.

Interiors It will feature a 10.0-inch infotainment panel and six airbags

On the inside, the updated C3 will get a spacious cabin with a two-tone dashboard, keyless entry with a start-stop button, quirky-looking air vents, manual AC, premium fabric upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety should be ensured by six airbags and a rear-view camera.

Information 2023 Citroen C3: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Citroen C3 will be announced by the automaker during its launch event in India. We expect it to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

