Ferrari Purosangue to be unveiled on September 13: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 07, 2022, 11:59 am 2 min read

Ferrari Purosangue will draw power from a naturally-aspirated V12 engine (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Ferrari is all set to unveil its first-ever SUV, the Purosangue, on September 13 for the global markets. The vehicle will open a new chapter for the Italian supercar marque and compete against the likes of Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne. The upcoming four-wheeler has been spotted doing test runs near the brand's Maranello facility in recent months, albeit in a camouflaged avatar.

Ferrari has been known for creating some of the finest V8 and V12 engines throughout its history.

The supercar maker is foraying into the world of performance SUVs with the Purosangue which means thoroughbred.

However, the company has a steep challenge to overcome in form of Lamborghini Urus, which has been doing good sales numbers since its debut in 2018.

Twitter Post Here's how the Ferrari Purosangue will sound on the road

You heard it here first.

More will be revealed on the 13th of September.#FerrariPurosangue #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/xQOTpdJBiM — Ferrari (@Ferrari) September 6, 2022

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt a muscular bonnet and sleek headlights

The Ferrari Purosangue will have a coupe-like sloping roofline and flaunt a long, muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, a raked windscreen, an air splitter, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and blacked-out designer wheels. LED taillamps, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips will be available at the rear end.

Information It will be backed by a V12 engine

The technical specifications of the upcoming Purosangue are yet to be revealed by Ferrari. However, we expect the four-wheeler to be powered by a 6.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, V12 engine, along with a mild-hybrid system. Transmission duties should be taken care of by a DCT gearbox.

Interiors It will feature a sporty cabin with premium leather upholstery

The interiors of the Ferrari Purosangue are under the wraps. However, we expect the SUV to feature a sporty four/five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, a digital instrument cluster, and a large infotainment system. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Ferrari Purosangue: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Purosangue will likely be announced by Ferrari on September 13. We expect the SUV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 3 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

