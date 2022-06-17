Auto

Upcoming sedans in India from Hyundai, Toyota, Audi and BMW

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 17, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

The Audi A8 L will be backed by a 335hp, 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

The Indian market is slowly becoming dominated by SUVs. However, we have a list of a few capable sedans slated for launch this year. The all-new Hyundai Verna, Toyota Belta, Audi A8 L, and BMW 3 series are expected to hit our shores in the coming months. Let's take a look at some of the vehicles that will grace our market in 2022.

The SUV craze is at its peak in India with almost every carmaker launching new products in their portfolio.

However, sedans are making a steady comeback in the market, with recent offerings such as the SKODA SLAVIA, Volkswagen Virtus, and Honda City e:HEV.

Here we take a look at some of the upcoming sedans that may revive the demand for the once popular category.

Car #1 Audi A8 L: Will debut on July 12

The Audi A8 L is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.6 crore (ex-showroom). The sedan will get a large hexagonal grille with chrome inserts and Matrix LED headlights with DRLs. On the inside, it will feature premium leather upholstery, four-zone climate control, and ambient lighting. The car will be powered by a 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (335hp/540Nm) with a mild-hybrid system.

Car #2 Toyota Belta: Will likely break cover in July

Toyota Belta is expected to arrive by July 18. The sedan will flaunt a sloping roofline, sleek LED headlights, and wraparound LED taillamps. Inside, it will have auto climate control, key-less entry, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. It will run on a 1.5-liter petrol engine(105hp/138Nm) and will likely be mated to either a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Car #3 Hyundai VERNA: Launch expected by October

The new Hyundai VERNA has been spotted testing in India. The sedan will sport the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language with a fastback-like sloping roofline, and designer alloy wheels. Inside, it will have a spacious cabin with a digital instrument cluster and multiple airbags. The car will draw power from 1.5-liter petrol and 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine options with mild-hybrid technology for better fuel efficiency.

Car #4 BMW 3 Series: Expected to arrive by October

The BMW 3 Series will debut in India around October. The sedan will feature a kidney grille and sleek LED headlights with boomerang-shaped DRLs. On the inside, the five-seater cabin will have a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel. It will be fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol (255hp), a 3.0-liter turbo-petrol (382hp), and a 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid (288hp).

