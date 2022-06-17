Upcoming sedans in India from Hyundai, Toyota, Audi and BMW
The Indian market is slowly becoming dominated by SUVs. However, we have a list of a few capable sedans slated for launch this year. The all-new Hyundai Verna, Toyota Belta, Audi A8 L, and BMW 3 series are expected to hit our shores in the coming months. Let's take a look at some of the vehicles that will grace our market in 2022.
- The SUV craze is at its peak in India with almost every carmaker launching new products in their portfolio.
- However, sedans are making a steady comeback in the market, with recent offerings such as the SKODA SLAVIA, Volkswagen Virtus, and Honda City e:HEV.
- Here we take a look at some of the upcoming sedans that may revive the demand for the once popular category.
The Audi A8 L is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.6 crore (ex-showroom). The sedan will get a large hexagonal grille with chrome inserts and Matrix LED headlights with DRLs. On the inside, it will feature premium leather upholstery, four-zone climate control, and ambient lighting. The car will be powered by a 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (335hp/540Nm) with a mild-hybrid system.
Toyota Belta is expected to arrive by July 18. The sedan will flaunt a sloping roofline, sleek LED headlights, and wraparound LED taillamps. Inside, it will have auto climate control, key-less entry, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. It will run on a 1.5-liter petrol engine(105hp/138Nm) and will likely be mated to either a manual or an automatic gearbox.
The new Hyundai VERNA has been spotted testing in India. The sedan will sport the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language with a fastback-like sloping roofline, and designer alloy wheels. Inside, it will have a spacious cabin with a digital instrument cluster and multiple airbags. The car will draw power from 1.5-liter petrol and 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine options with mild-hybrid technology for better fuel efficiency.
The BMW 3 Series will debut in India around October. The sedan will feature a kidney grille and sleek LED headlights with boomerang-shaped DRLs. On the inside, the five-seater cabin will have a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel. It will be fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol (255hp), a 3.0-liter turbo-petrol (382hp), and a 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid (288hp).