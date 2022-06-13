Auto

2022 Audi A8 L's India debut set for July 12

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 13, 2022, 04:00 pm 2 min read

2022 Audi A8 L features Matrix LED headlights with DRLs (Photo credit: Audi)

Audi has revealed the launch date of its flagship sedan, the A8 L, for the Indian market. It will go official on July 12. To recall, the German automaker had commenced the bookings for the car in May against a token amount of Rs. 10 lakh. The new-generation four-wheeler will rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series.

Audi has been relatively successful in India with its range of luxury sedans and SUVs, taking on Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

The A8 L is a flagship offering from the Ingolstadt-based automaker, featuring a modern design language and tech-biased cabin finished with premium materials.

The four-wheeler will arrive on our shores as a completely built unit (CBU).

Exteriors The car boasts Matrix LED headlights and 19-inch wheels

The 2022 Audi A8 L flaunts a long, muscular bonnet, a large hexagonal grille with chrome inserts, a sloping roofline, a wide air dam, and Matrix LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, chromed window lining, and 19-inch designer wheels. The rear is graced by a full-width LED taillamp and a shark-fin antenna.

Information It is powered by a 335hp, V6 engine

The 2022 Audi A8 L draws power from a 3.0-liter V6 turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The setup develops 335hp/540Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The sedan can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds.

Interiors The sedan features 4-zone climate control and head-up display

On the inside, the Audi A8 L has a luxurious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, reclining rear seats, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel running on the brand's new MIB 3 OS. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS.

Information 2022 Audi A8 L: Pricing and availability

Audi will disclose the pricing and availability details of the new A8 L sedan in India on July 12. However, we expect the car to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.6 crore (ex-showroom).