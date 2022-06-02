Auto

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC goes official in the US: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 02, 2022, 10:15 am 2 min read

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fueled by a mild-hybrid powertrain (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2023 version of its GLC crossover in the US. It will be sold in two versions: GLC 300 and GLC 300 4Matic. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed look and an updated cabin with new tech-based features. It is backed by a mild-hybrid powertrain and sprints from 0-96km/h in just 6.2 seconds.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Mercedes-Benz GLC has been up for grabs for over a decade and is one of the brand's bestselling models.

The 2023 iteration of the vehicle offers better looks and performance, larger dimensions, and more comfort in comparison to the outgoing model.

When the vehicle arrives in India, the rivalry in the luxury car segment will be raised.

Exteriors The car has LED headlights and 20-inch wheels

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC flaunts a sculpted hood, a blacked-out grille with a 3D star pattern, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-20-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, the car has a length of 4,717mm.

Information A 9-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties

Mercedes-Benz GLC runs on a 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology, linked to an integrated starter generator. The mill generates 258hp/400Nm and the ISG provides an additional 23hp/200Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle gets heated seats and wireless charging

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC has a 5-seater cabin with a revised dashboard, heated front seats, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and an 11.9-inch second-generation MBUX touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and the brand's Driving Assistance Package ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, in the US, the car is expected to start at around $45,000 (roughly Rs. 34.9 lakh).