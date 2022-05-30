Auto

Hyundai CRETA N Line SUV spied testing; design details revealed

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 30, 2022, 06:16 pm 2 min read

The Hyundai CRETA N Line will also arrive in India (Photo credit: Hyundai)

After teasing the SUV for the South American market, Hyundai's CRETA N Line was caught doing test runs without camouflage. The car will feature cosmetic changes, including a revised grille design and redesigned front bumper as well as tailgate. The vehicle will remain unchanged mechanically. The South Korean automaker will likely bring the sporty variant to India in a facelifted avatar.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai has been on a roll in India by unveiling new products in segments such as hatchbacks and SUVs.

With the recent success of the i20 N Line model, the South Korean automaker plans to use the same formula with its ever-popular CRETA.

When launched, the car will go up against the likes of the Volkswagen Taigun GT and SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo.

Exteriors The car will flaunt a large grille and LED headlamps

The Hyundai CRETA N Line will sport a muscular hood, a redesigned large grille with chrome inserts, a revised front bumper, wide air dams, and LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, and designer alloy wheels. Split-style LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna will be available at the rear end.

Information Two engine choices might be offered

Details regarding the powertrain options are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the CRETA N Line to be fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine or a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 138hp/242Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a DCT gearbox.

Interiors The SUV will get redesigned dashboard and N Line-branded upholstery

On the inside, we expect the CRETA N Line will get a spacious cabin with a redesigned dashboard, N Line-branded upholstery, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It will likely pack a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and electronic stability control.

Information Hyundai CRETA N Line: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the CRETA N Line in India will soon be announced by Hyundai. Here, we expect the sporty SUV to carry a premium over the standard model which begins at Rs. 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom).