Hyundai stops online bookings for current-generation VENUE SUV in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 31, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Hyundai VENUE made its Indian debut in 2019 (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is all set to launch the facelifted version of its VENUE SUV in India this June. Now, the South Korean automaker has stopped accepting bookings for the current-generation model by delisting the car from its "Click to Buy" online platform. To recall, the design of the facelifted four-wheeler was leaked recently and select dealerships have already commenced bookings for the vehicle unofficially.

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai VENUE made its debut in India in 2019 and was able to capitalize on the demand for compact SUVs with its good looks and feature-rich cabin.

The Korean automaker has now delisted the vehicle from its online buying platform to make way for the facelifted version, slated for launch in the coming month.

The car recently surpassed the three lakh unit sales milestone.

Exteriors The car sports projector headlights and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Hyundai VENUE flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a large grille with chrome inserts, wide air dams, silvered skid plates, and bumper-mounted projector headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear of the SUV is graced by LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper.

Information It is offered with three engine options

The Hyundai VENUE draws power from a 1.5-liter diesel engine that produces 100hp/240Nm, a 1.2-liter petrol motor that generates 83hp/114Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 120hp/172Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5/6-speed manual, an iMT, or a DCT gearbox.

Interiors The SUV features an 8.0-inch infotainment panel and a sunroof

On the inside, the Hyundai VENUE features a spacious five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a sunroof, a wireless charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear-view camera.

Information Hyundai VENUE: Pricing and availability

In India, the Hyundai VENUE starts at Rs. 7.11 lakh and goes up to Rs. 11.84 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It is one of the most successful SUVs in the South Korean automaker's lineup for our country.