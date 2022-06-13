Auto

Hyundai teases new features of 2022 VENUE SUV: Details here

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 13, 2022, 02:55 pm 2 min read

Hyundai is all set for the launch of the 2022 VENUE in India on June 16. It has already commenced bookings via its online buying platform and dealerships across India. The South Korean automaker has now teased new features of the SUV, such as two-step reclining rear seats and over 60 connected car functions. This will be the vehicle's first major update since 2019.

Hyundai had introduced the VENUE in India back in 2019 to compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon.

The SUV has been one of the most successful models for the South Korean automaker with over three lakh units sold since its launch.

With the competition heating up, the brand has decided to give its popular offering an overhaul.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt LED taillights and silvered skid plate

The 2022 Hyundai VENUE will flaunt a large grille with 'Parametric Jewel' inserts, a muscular bonnet, projector LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Connecting LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper will grace the rear end.

Information It will be offered with three engine options

The Hyundai VENUE will be fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that delivers 83hp/114Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel mill that produces 100hp/240Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that generates 120hp/172Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by either a manual, a DCT, or an iMT gearbox.

Interiors It will get 60+ connected car functions

On the inside, the new Hyundai VENUE will feature a spacious cabin with over 60 connected car functions, operated via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Automatic climate control, a two-step reclining rear seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel will be offered. The SUV will house a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with Bluelink support, and multiple airbags.

Information 2022 Hyundai VENUE: Pricing and availability

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2022 VENUE will be announced by Hyundai at the time of launch. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 7.11 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.