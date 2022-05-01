Auto

Prior to unveiling, 2023 BMW X1 compact SUV teased

Prior to unveiling, 2023 BMW X1 compact SUV teased

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 01, 2022, 10:15 am 2 min read

The 2023 BMW X1 should also arrive in India (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW will preview its next-generation X1 SUV in France on May 2. It might also be unveiled on the same day. In the latest development, a dealership in the country has put out a teaser of the vehicle, highlighting its silhouette. The car will have an eye-catching design, a spacious tech-loaded cabin, and shall be offered with a choice of multiple powertrains.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 BMW X1 will be built on an upgraded version of the UKL platform and shall offer more features and better looks as compared to its predecessor.

A lot of customers in the international markets should be interested in this model. It should debut in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and the rivalry in the SUV segment will increase.

Exteriors The car will sport roof rails and a kidney grille

The new BMW X1 will sport a muscular hood, a large kidney grille, a wide air vent, and swept-back LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels shod in run-flat tires. Wrap-around taillamps, a window wiper, and quad exhaust tips will be available on the rear end.

Information Multiple powertrain choices will be available

The new-generation BMW X1 will be fueled by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that makes 302hp of power and 332Nm of torque. Electric and plug-in hybrid powertrain options will also be available.

Interiors The SUV will get 3-spoke steering wheel and 6 airbags

The upcoming BMW X1 will have a spacious cabin, featuring auto climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, key-less entry, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a single-piece, curved dual-screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by six airbags, a rear-view camera, electronic stability control, and traction control.

Information 2023 BMW X1: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 BMW X1 in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it should cost more than the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 41.5 lakh (ex-showroom).