Lamborghini Urus reaches 20,000 unit production milestone in record time

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 08, 2022, 05:27 pm 2 min read

Lamborghini Urus is backed by a 650hp, 4.0-liter petrol engine (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has rolled out the 20,000th Urus from its factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy. The SUV reached the production milestone in just four years since its debut in 2018. It took the vehicle nearly half the time taken by the Huracan to reach the coveted mark. The 20,000th Urus flaunts a Viola Mithras (purple) shade and will go to its owner in Azerbaijan.

Context Why does this story matter?

For Lamborghini, achieving the 20,000 unit production milestone is very commendable since supercars are generally handmade and do limited sales runs, compared to regular cars.

What makes this achievement special is the fact that Urus did the run in a record time of four years, proving the popularity of the SUV in the global market.

It will soon compete with the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue.

Exteriors The SUV sports Y-shaped taillights and 21-inch wheels

The Lamborghini Urus has a sculpted hood, a large grille, wide air dams, angular LED headlights, and a prominent front splitter. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 21-inch black alloy wheels. The rear of the vehicle is graced by wrap-around Y-shaped LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a diffuser.

Information It is backed by a 650hp, 4.0-liter engine

Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that develops 650hp of maximum power and 850Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV hits a top-speed of 305km/h and sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds.

Interiors The car gets bucket seats and digital instrument cluster

On the inside, the Lamborghini Urus has a luxurious cabin that features power-adjustable bucket seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It houses a Lamborghini Infotainment System III that features two touchscreens and offers support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is handled by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Lamborghini Urus: Pricing and availability

In India, Lamborghini retails the Urus SUV at a hefty price-tag of Rs. 3.15 crore for the base V8 variant and Rs. 3.43 crore for the range-topping Pearl Capsule model (all prices, ex-showroom).