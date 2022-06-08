Auto

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz to debut in India soon: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 08, 2022, 03:18 pm 2 min read

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will be offered in four variants (Photo credit: Autocar)

Mahindra will launch the Sportz edition of its XUV300 car in India in the coming months. It will be offered in four variants: W4, W6, W8, and W8(O). As for the highlights, the model will flaunt cosmetic updates both inside and out, including sporty red accents. It will run on a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that puts out 128hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It will offer better looks in comparison to the standard XUV300 and should draw in a lot of buyers in India.

The vehicle is expected to be priced competitively in our market. Once launched, it will take on rivals such as the Hyundai VENUE 1.0 Turbo and Kia Sonet 1.0 Turbo.

Exteriors The car will have racing-inspired decals and roof rails

The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will sport a lengthy hood, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, projector headlights with LED DRLs, racing-inspired decals, and 'Sportz' badging. It will be flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillights will be available on the rear end of the car.

Information It will be backed by a 128hp, 1.2-liter engine

The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz is likely to be fueled by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that will generate a maximum power of 128hp. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors The vehicle will have 7 airbags and red inserts

The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz is expected to have a spacious blacked-out cabin with five seats, and red inserts on the dashboard, center console, as well as the steering wheel. It should house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Seven airbags, ABS, crash sensors, EBD, and electronic stability control will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Mahindra XUV300 Sportz: Pricing and availability

Mahindra will disclose the pricing and availability details of the XUV300 Sportz in India at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to cost more than the standard model which begins at Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).