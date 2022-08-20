Auto

Lamborghini Urus Performante arrives with 666hp, V8 engine: Check features

Lamborghini Urus Performante arrives with 666hp, V8 engine: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 20, 2022, 12:07 pm 2 min read

Lamborghini Urus Performante gets 4 riding modes (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian automaker Lamborghini has introduced the Urus Performante SUV for the international markets. Its deliveries will commence by the end of this year. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an aggressive design and a luxurious cabin with a Wi-Fi hotspot. It is backed by a powerful 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that puts out a maximum power of 666hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lamborghini Urus Performante is lighter, offers better looks, and improved performance in comparison to the standard Urus. It set a record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in the production SUV category earlier this month.

A lot of buyers should be interested in this model. It takes on rivals such as Audi RSQ8, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and Aston Martin DBX 707.

Exteriors The car has 23-inch wheels and 4 exhaust tips

Lamborghini Urus Performante has a sloping roofline, a carbon fiber hood with two functional air vents, refreshed front bumper with air vents, and sleek swept-back headlights. It is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 22/23-inch alloy rims shod in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires. A redesigned bumper, wrap-around taillamps, rear spoiler, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear.

Interiors The SUV gets seats with a hexagonal design

Lamborghini Urus Performante has a luxurious cabin with Black Alcantara upholstery (leather as an option), seats with a hexagonal design, 'Performante' badging on the doors and roof lining, and a flat-bottom, multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a Wi-Fi hotspot and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Valet Alert, Speed Alert, Anti Theft Alarm Notification, and multiple airbags ensure safety.

Performance It attains a top speed of 306km/h

Lamborghini Urus Performante runs on a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine (666hp/850Nm) linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and hits a top speed of 306km/h. It gets a coil spring setup and is offered with four riding modes, namely Rally (aimed at dirt roads), Strada, Corsa, and Sport.

Information Lamborghini Urus Performante: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV sports a price figure of $260,000 (around Rs. 2.07 crore). Its deliveries will begin by the end of 2022. We do not know when it will be launched in India.